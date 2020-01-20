Keap (Infusionsoft) vs Ontraport

Both Keap (Infusionsoft) and Ontraport try to solve similar problems. Both are quite pricey and don’t offer a free trial so you could try them out before the purchase.

Both of the named software are sales automation and business process streamlining applications than can speed up your sales process and as a result of it increase your lead generation and sales volume.

I said “can” speed up the process because it is not an as easy to process and the time to learn how to use them is not that short. A lot of companies have tried it but failed or lost the will to learn how to use it properly.

The good thing about both is that if used properly, they both can greatly improve the business and increase sales, the bad part is it’s not a magic pill, it won’t happen overnight and it will require some hard work and mindset change.

Both Keap (Infusionsoft) and Ontraport are quality all-in-one e-commerce and email marketing programs; though, each has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Have a look at this comparison Keap vs Ontraport. It will help you make the right decision.

Keap (Infusionsoft)

pros

PROS cons

CONS

Includes everything you need to handle

email campaigns and e-commerce.

Great customer support and help setting up the software.

Automation features that will make

marketing less time-consuming.

Requires time to learn all the features.

Steep price for starting packages and training.

button-infusionsoft-offers

About Infusionsoft

If you wish to know what does Infusionsoft does, here are the details: Infusionsoft is an all-in-one sales and marketing automation software for small businesses that combines CRM, email marketing and e-commerce. Over 23,000 small business owners use Infusionsoft to get organized, save time and grow sales. Infusionsoft is built exclusively for small business. Whether your storefront is based online, on a physical street, or a service that’s on the go, Infusionsoft can help. Use the tool to map out each step of your sales and marketing strategy as well as automate repetitive tasks such as follow-up. With Infusionsoft, you can enrich leads, scale personal relationships with customers, and so much more. Infusionsoft allows you to centralize all customer interactions and daily activities in one place, get new leads to turn them into customers, sell more online and collect payment using one centralized system, and improve your productivity.

Ontraport

pros

PROS cons

CONS

Manage e-commerce marketing and affiliate marketing campaigns.

Includes a free WordPress plugin for creating a members-only section.

Fairly affordable compared to other options.

The overall user interface is not very user-friendly.

This software does not offer as many additional features as Keap.

button-ontraport-offers

About Ontraport

Landon Ray founded ONTRAPORT in 2006 in Santa Barbara, California. “I was running another business and ran into the problems that all entrepreneurs do, and I couldn’t believe there wasn’t a slick solution to solve them,” Ray said of the founding. ONTRAPORT offers customer relations management services that help with content management, such as creating and hosting webpages, lead tracking, which includes collecting customer data and behavior, traditional marketing approaches, such as e-mail, SMS, social media, and direct mail, managing online payments, including automated billing, and workflow automation, such as for recruiting. Forbes named ONTRAPORT no. 71 on its list of “America’s Most Promising Companies. “ONTRAPORT was no. 102 in the Inc. 500 list. The company also placed no. 10 on Inc.’s “Top 100 Software Companies” and no. 26 on its “Top 100 California Companies.”. ONTRAPORT has clients all over the globe.

When You Should Choose Keap (Infusionsoft):

For businesses that have the money to afford Keap, this software is pretty much top of the line.

In-Depth Training

The complex creation of marketing campaigns can be fully explained during the exhaustive one-on-one training.

When You Should Choose Ontraport:

Ontraport may not be as versatile as Keap; though, it does provide more features than the free options out there.

Lower Starting Price

When you are looking for a robust marketing automation program that will not break your bank, give Ontraport a try.

Side by Side Comparison

Category Keap Ontraport

User Experience 4.0 4.5

Training 5.0 4.0

Pricing 2.0 3.0

Additional Features 5.0 3.0

Customer Support 4.5 3.5

Campaign Management 4.0 4.0

Overall Rating 4.0 3.7

The above chart is intended to help you quickly compare these two marketing automation programs with a simple 5 scale rating system. For some deeper insight into the ratings, click on Detailed Comparison:

DETAILED COMPARISON >>

The Final Verdict

In the end, the difference between the two comes down to cost and versatility. Keap is more expensive with more options while Ontraport is more affordable when getting started and easier to learn how to use.

Have a question?

If you have any questions about these two powerful marketing automation resources, leave me a comment below, I would love to help you out.