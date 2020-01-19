AMOLED vs OLED – which is best

If you own a smartphone chances are you probably heard of terms such as AMOLED and OLED thrown around when buying a new smartphone, or maybe you are just buying one now and don’t know what it means. Fear not, we are here to give you all the information you need to make an informed decision when buying a new smartphone.

What is the difference between AMOLED and OLED?

AMOLED is a type of OLED and its main advantage is that it offers no restriction on screen size while OLED does since the AMOLED screens have a TFT capacitor.

OLED (organic light-emitting diode) Display

OLED display contains an LED, which further comprises an organic material that emits light when current is suffered. As said earlier, OLED’s exhibit deeper and darker blacks than the usual LED’s. Same as the case with LCD displays, the OLED panels are also classified into two types- PMOLED and AMOLED. Many of us have mostly heard about the AMOLED displays, but most of us haven’t heard about PMOLED displays.

Advantages of OLED Display:

As discussed above the organic layers of OLED displays are much thinner, lighter and more flexible.

OLEDs are much brighter, unlike LEDs.

OLEDs do not need backlighting like LCDs

OLEDs are lighter due to the light-emitting layers, also they are flexible instead of rigid.

OLEDs display can be easily produced

OLEDs have large fields of view i.e. around 170 degrees.

They can be made to larger sizes.

Disadvantages of OLED Displays:

Though OLEDs are widely used displays they also have some disadvantages:

The OLEDs have variations in color balance.

The life of OLED display is shorter than LCD and LED display technology.

OLEDs are not water-resistant so they easily get damaged with water.

Fields Where OLED Displays are used

The OLEDs are widely used in different areas:

Used in computer monitor screen implementation.

Used in smartphone screen development

OLED displays are used in television display creation

It is also used for creating flexible and bendable lighting, wallpaper and even for transparent lighting.

AMOLED (Active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) Display

The newest sensation within the display arena, AMOLED panels springs from the OLED displays itself. It uses an identical mechanism as the PMOLED displays but comes with support for larger display sizes. As an example, the PMOLED panels can only support display sizes up to 3-inch, whereas the AMOLED panels don’t have any restriction regarding display size. AMOLED displays can be used to any display size and they produce faster refresh rate as well along with dark and inky blacks.

Advantages of AMOLED:

There are many advantages of AMOLED Displays due to which it is gaining popularity. Some of them are as follows:

It has a much faster refresh rate as compared to PMOLED.

AMOLED can be easily embedded into a display of any size.

It is widely used in all industries.

They offer much better viewing angles as compared to the IPS LCD.

Disadvantages of AMOLED:

However, everything has certain limitations. Some disadvantages of AMOLED displays are as follows:

One of the biggest disadvantages od AMOLED display is that its quality degrades with time.

The AMOLED displays are extremely costly as compared to other display technologies.

The AMOLED display is very prone to screen burn-in.

Areas where AMOLED displays are used:

Mobiles

Smartwatches

Laptops

Tablets

TVs

Digital cameras

Portable music players

Games consoles

Music production hardware

